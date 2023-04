business Struggling Actor Staying Put In A One-Room Kitchen In Versova l The Tenant In this episode of The Tenant, meet a 27-year-old man who arrived in Mumbai five years back to become an actor. Surviving with only Rs 1,500 for a month on food, our actor-tenant says that he and his friend had just vada pav every day for a month to make it happen. How did he decide on his housing and how does he keep his expenses low? Watch his fascinating journey!