English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    X

    business

    Settled In Bengaluru: A Former NRI's Life In A Spacious 6,000 Sqft Villa | The Tenant

    In this episode of The Tenant, meet the technology professional who returned from the US, eager to raise his kids in the embrace of Indian culture. Watch as he searches for a spacious home that echoes the comfort of his larger American abode and explore why he chose a community that's both close-knit and peaceful. Listen to his insights on India's changing opportunities and how he's making the most of them. Discover the project that caught his eye, offering clever designs and layouts that blend traditional values with modern living.

    first published: Aug 27, 2023 09:51 am

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    The Tenant

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows