business Renting In A Town With No Petrol Pump | Mumbai To Ulwe | The Tenant What makes a person leave the center of Mumbai and go to far away town like Ulwe in Navi Mumbai? In this episode of The Tenant, we meet a person who left the heart of Mumbai and went far, far away into a rising town called Ulwe in Navi Mumbai. Our Tenant says Ulwe is more psychologically far and being an emerging location has meant infrastructure is new. The advantage of staying in a distant location has meant that even good properties with amenities command low rents. Watch the full episode!