business Migrants Have turned Bengaluru Into San Francisco | The Tenant Meet a tenant in this episode who sees Bengaluru as the San Francisco of India. Having lived in Delhi and considered Mumbai, he tells Moneycontrol why a good landlord is crucial in his apartment choice. He also appreciates Bengaluru's manageable traffic compared to Delhi and Mumbai. Despite soaring real estate prices, he prefers renting. Witness how Bengaluru's progressive spirit is captivating both locals and newcomers alike. Explore his harmonious apartment with a room dedicated to unique tastes, showcasing Bengaluru's dynamic lifestyle