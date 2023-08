business RBI UDGAM Portal: Track Your Unclaimed Bank Deposits in Seconds PSUs have transferred over Rs 35,000 crore to the Reserve Bank of India. To facilitate the rightful heirs' access to these unclaimed assets, the RBI has launched an online portal called UDGAM, which will be fully operational from October 16, 2023. Its primary objective is centralising data from different banks, which will make it easier for individuals to search and retrieve their forgotten deposits. Here is how it will work