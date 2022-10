business Putin declares martial law in annexed Ukrainian regions | Biden responds to Putin’s latest move | World News Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in four regions of Ukraine that Russia proclaimed as annexed last month. Putin’s latest decree grants additional powers to the heads of all four regions and restricts the movement of people. US President Joe Biden reacted to Putin’s declaration by saying that Russia's president "finds himself in an incredibly difficult position.". Watch the video to get more details on Putin’s latest move.