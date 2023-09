business PM Modi Announces Adoption Of 'New Delhi Leaders' Declaration' At G20 Summit Members of the G20 have reached a consensus on a joint statement, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 9 announcing the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration. "I have received good news. Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration," Modi said to applause, following which his proposal to adopt the declaration was accepted.