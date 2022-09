business Onam Sadhya: How to cook up over 25 vegetarian dishes for the traditional Kerala feast, and more With over 25 preparations on the menu, the Onam Sadhya is a grand affair that pays due respect to all six tastes. To find out what goes into preparing this celebratory meal and how it’s all laid out on the banana leaf, Karunya Rao caught up with Marina Balakrishnan, founder and chef at Mumbai-based Oottupura.