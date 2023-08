business ‘Not Here As PM But A Hindu’, UK PM Rishi Sunak Attends Morari Bapu’s Ram Katha In Cambridge University UK PM Rishi Sunak attended the “Ram Katha” organised by renowned Ramayan ‘Kathakar’ Morari Bapu at Jesus College in Cambridge University on 15 August 2023. This is the first time Jesus College hosted such an event to mark Morari Bapu’s 921st recital titled ‘Manas Vishwavidyalay’. During his visit, Sunak clarified that he was there not in his capacity as a Prime Minister “but as a Hindu”. He also said he is a proud to be a Hindu. Watch for more