business Why Is Amazon Offering $10 To Its Prime Customers For Picking Up Their Purchases At A Store? Amazon.com is offering Prime customers in the US $10 to pick up their orders rather than having to ship it to them for free. Because like other e-commerce companies, Amazon is also trying to slash costs especially on home deliveries and returns, amid slack consumer demand. Amazon over the last few days has emailed a number of Prime subscribers offering them $10 to retrieve an order of $25 or more at company pickup points. However, the e-commerce giant says this is not a cost-cutting measure, and it’s another way for customers to get their package.