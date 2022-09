business Tata Steel's Mega Merger Explained. What's In It For Shareholders? Stocks In News | Hot Stocks Tata Group has informed the stock exchanges that it will merge all metal companies with Tata Steel to create an even bigger behemoth. According to the regulatory filing Tata Steel Long Products, The Tinplate Company of India, Tata Metaliks, TRF, the Indian Steel & Wire Products, Tata Steel Mining and S&T Mining Company will merge with Tata Steel. What is the rationale behind the amalgamation and what does it mean for the shareholders? Watch!