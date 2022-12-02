business Stock Market Live: Will The Rally In Auto Stocks Hit A Speed Bump? | Markets With Santo & CJ Auto sector has been among the best performers of 2022 so far but November sales data so far has got CJ worried that the best of the rally may be over. Santo dismisses those concerns pointing to improving economic prospects and stable pricing. Watch as the duo discuss the outlook for the auto stocks plus their thoughts on MCX, ONGC and Oberoi Realty.