business Stock Market Live: Will Tata Motors' Q2 lead to underperformance in stock? | Markets with Santo & CJ Tata Motors' Q2 earnings were unimpressive but where Santo's sees signs of danger, CJ sees hopes in the management's commentary. Watch as the duo lock horns over where the shares of the JLR maker may go from here. Plus their thoughts on Deepak Nitrite, Piramal Enterprises and Pidilite Industries.