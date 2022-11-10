English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO

    business

    Stock Market Live: Will Tata Motors' Q2 lead to underperformance in stock? | Markets with Santo & CJ

    Tata Motors' Q2 earnings were unimpressive but where Santo's sees signs of danger, CJ sees hopes in the management's commentary. Watch as the duo lock horns over where the shares of the JLR maker may go from here. Plus their thoughts on Deepak Nitrite, Piramal Enterprises and Pidilite Industries.

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets with Santo & CJ

    Watch More →

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Watch and Follow our leading shows