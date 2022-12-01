English
    Live: Live: Will Nifty Hit 20,000 Before End Of The Year?

    business

    Stock Market Live: Will Nifty Hit 20,000 Before The End Of The Year?

    Nifty looks set to hit 19,000 this week but CJ believes the index can reach the 20K summit by the end of the year. Santo is skeptical even though he sees a case for optimism. Watch as the duo discuss the prospects of the market plus share their thoughts on Likhitha Infra, CCL Products and Eicher Motors

