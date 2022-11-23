English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now

    business

    Stock Market Live: What next for Nykaa after CFO's surprise exit? | Markets with Santo & CJ

    Nykaa dropped a bombshell on Tuesday as the company's CFO announced his exit. CJ believes that the company could appoint a strong replacement and investors may take a long-term view but Santo is less than convinced. Watch as the duo locks horns over the prospect of the e-commerce beauty products brand. Plus hear out their thoughts on Adani Enterprises, Siemens India, and Zee Entertainment.

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets with Santo & CJ

    Watch More →

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Watch and Follow our leading shows