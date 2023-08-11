business Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses; HCL Tech & RIL In Focus | Closing bell Triple-digit fall on Nifty; Sensex slumps nearly 400 points. Barring PSU Banks, all sectors in the red. Pharma, metals & FMCG among top laggards. Mid & smallcap indices end with marginal losses. HCL Tech gains as it signs a $2.1 bn deal with Verizon. Catch Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota as they talk about the newsmakers on their radar including HCL Tech & Samvardhana among others only on closing bell.