    Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses; HCL Tech & RIL In Focus | Closing bell

    Triple-digit fall on Nifty; Sensex slumps nearly 400 points. Barring PSU Banks, all sectors in the red. Pharma, metals & FMCG among top laggards. Mid & smallcap indices end with marginal losses. HCL Tech gains as it signs a $2.1 bn deal with Verizon. Catch Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota as they talk about the newsmakers on their radar including HCL Tech & Samvardhana among others only on closing bell.

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:37 pm

