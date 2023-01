eye-on-india Stock Market LIVE: Positive global cues, can markets snap out of bear grip? | Defence stocks in focus | Opening Bell Positive global cues indicate that markets may snap out of bear grip, oil prices drop as US inventories rise. Stocks in focus are Adani Wilmar, KR Choksey, PC Jeweller and Tata Motors. Defence stocks also in the limelight - watch to find out why!