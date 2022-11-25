English
    Live: Paytm: Is The Pessimism Getting Out Of Hand?

    business

    Stock Market Live: Paytm - Is the pessimism getting out of hand? | Markets with Santo & CJ

    Paytm has plummeted 75% from its highs but is the pessimism overdone? CJ believes so but Santo has little faith in any reversal of fortune. Watch as the duo lock horns over the fintech major's prospects plus share their thoughts on Coromandel, Kirloskar Ferrous and Royal Orchid Hotel.

