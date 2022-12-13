eye-on-india Stock Market LIVE: Inflation slumps in November but will RBI relent? | Markets with Santo & CJ India's retail inflation has fallen to an 11-month low and CJ believes that this could be a sign for the Reserve Bank of India to finally pause its aggressive interest rate hiking cycle. Santo, though, remains sceptical of any such move. Watch as the duo lock horns over what the RBI may do next after yesterday's inflation print. Plus learn the duo's thoughts on Dalmia Bharat, Asian Paints and Balrampur Chini.