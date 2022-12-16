business Stock Market Live: Fed Rate Hike & Impact On Indian Investors Nykaa, GMM Pfaudler, HDFC AMC In Focus European stocks close over 2% lower as ECB signals ‘significant’ rate hikes still to come. With the ECB acting far more hawkish than the Fed, and the diverging of US and European financial conditions what could be in store for EMs? We take the global view. Individual stocks in focus today are Nykaa, Sapphire Foods, HDFC AMC, Deepak Fertilisers and GMM Pfaudler.