business Stock Market Live: Diagnostics Stocks Back In Limelight Amid Covid Fears. Can The Momentum Sustain? Diagnostics stocks saw a smart surge amid renewed fears of Covid outbreaks globally. Shares of Dr Lal PathLabs, Metropolis Healthcare, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre and Thyrocare rallied up to 6% in yesterday as investors see brighter prospects for diagnostics and healthcare businesses amid Covid scare. Catch Santosh Nair's thoughts on whether this rally will sustain and also catch his views on Sula Vineyards which makes its debut on the stock exchanges today and Lupin.