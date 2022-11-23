English
    Stock Market Live: Defence, capital goods firms set to rise? | Tech Mahindra, Airtel, Mindtree in focus

    European markets end higher with modest gains. Stoxx 600 was up 0.8%, hitting a three-month high. Oil and gas stocks jumped 4.6% after Saudi Arabia denied a report that OPEC+ may boost oil output. Capital goods companies are poised for a big lift as government, India Inc go aggressive on capex. We reveal which stocks will benefit the most. Stocks in the spotlight include Tech Mahindra, L&T Info-Mindtree, and Bharti Airtel.

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

