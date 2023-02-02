business State Bank of India, ITC, MCX India & Adani Enterprises: Top stocks to watch on February 3, 2023 These are the stocks that will possibly be in the spotlight during trading hours on February 3, Friday. We explain the reasons why these stocks are buzzing before the Opening Bell and the factors that could come into play in trade. Check out this curated list of buzzing stocks from the Moneycontrol markets team and why they are in the news.