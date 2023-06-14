business Nifty is back above 18,700 | US CPI eases to two-year low| Stocks in focus: Zydus Life, KEC International Nifty50 was back above 18,700 and Sensex above the 63,000 mark. Broader markets continue to outshine. In terms of macro cues, US Inflation cooled-off to a two-year low, which could give direction to the Federal Reserve which will deliver its policy decision today. Market participants are hopeful for a pause in rate hike by Fed. Stacy Pereira discusses that with Anil Rego, Founder & CEO – Right Horizons & Shivangi Sarda, Analyst – Equity Derivatives & Technicals, Broking & Distribution, MOFS on Morning Trade.