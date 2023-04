business Markets Live: Realty Stocks On A Firm Ground; Godrej Prop, IGL & Tata Motors In Focus Markets erased all the gains made in the first half of the day. Realty & Auto stocks zoomed in trade. Santosh Nair decoded a sudden dip in markets in the middle of the trading day and discuss performance key stocks including Bandhan Bank, Godrej Properties, IGL, and Tata Motors that should be on your radar.