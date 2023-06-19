business Market LIVE: Sensex Falls Over 200 Pts, Nifty Below 18,800; Five-Star Business Finance & Nykaa in Focus| Closing Bell India's Nifty 50 and Sensex stock indexes reversed early gains on Monday after inching closer to fresh record highs amid profit-taking at higher valuations, while broader peers extended their rally to log record levels. Both the indexes had risen 0.30% earlier in the session, with the Nifty 50 coming within 10 points of the previous record high of 18,887.60. Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined with high weightage financials losing 0.3%. Broader peers outperformed their benchmarks, with midcaps rising over 0.6% to a fresh record high and smallcaps hitting an over one-year high. Yatin Mota and Nandita Khemka discuss the newsmakers on their radar including Five Star and Nykaa among others only on closing bell.