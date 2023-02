business Market Live: SBI Beats Street, Says Exposure To Adanis Within RBI Limit | ITC, Paytm In Focus SBI reports highest-ever quarterly profit in the third quarter. The lender says exposure to Adani Group firms is within the RBI limit. What should you do with the stock? Meanwhile, ITC reports smoking hot numbers in the quarter gone by. Also in focus InterGlobe Aviation and Paytm.