    Market Live: Nifty Ends Below 18,300; Sensex Tanks 208 Points | Bajar Gupshup

    In a volatile session, benchmark indices ended lower. Nifty losers included Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank. On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, ITC, IndusInd Bank and Hero MotoCorp posted gains. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.

    first published: May 24, 2023 03:54 pm

    Bajar Gupshup

