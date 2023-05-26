business Market Live: Nifty Ends At 18,500; Sensex Surges 629 Points | Bajar Gupshup All benchmark indices closed higher, with the Nifty at 18,500. On the Nifty index, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Divis Labs, HUL, and Hindalco Industries led the gains, while ONGC, Grasim Industries, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, and Power Grid Corp led the losers. The metal, FMCG, information technology, real estate, pharma, and public bank sectors all ended in the green. Watch Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol for all the latest market news and analysis.