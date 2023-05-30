English
    Market Live: Nifty Ends Above 18,600, Sensex Gains 123 Points | Bajar Gupshup

    The benchmark indices ended the volatile session on a positive note, with Nifty above 18,600. Axis Bank, HCL Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were among the top gainers on Nifty and Hindalco Industries, Apollo Hospitals, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and Sun Pharma were among the top losers on Nifty. Among the key names, selling was seen in the auto, energy, pharma, and metal sectors, while buying was seen in the information technology, capital goods, and FMCG sectors. Watch Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol for all the latest market news and analysis.

    first published: May 30, 2023 03:53 pm

