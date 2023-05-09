English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    X

    business

    Market Live: Nifty Ends Above 18,250; Indices Close Flat | Bajar Gupshup

    Benchmark indices erased their early gains amid volatility in the second half of trade. The Sensex settled down 2.92 points and the Nifty ended at 18,259.30. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.

    first published: May 9, 2023 03:46 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Bajar Gupshup

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows