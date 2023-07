business Market Live: Nifty Around 19,650, Sensex Falls 440 Pts; M&M, Tech Mahindra Gain l Bajar Gupshup Live: Watch Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol for all the latest market news and analysis. Sensex was down 440.38 points at 66,266.82, and the Nifty was at 19,659.90. About 1722 shares advanced, 1735 shares declined, and 133 shares were unchanged.