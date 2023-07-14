business Live: Will Nifty break the 19,500 barrier? Wipro in focus post Q1 | Sparkling debut for Senco Gold? Nifty50 hit a fresh record high backed by a stellar rally in technology stocks and positive global cues on falling US inflation. However, the index failed to sustain above crucial 19,500 mark for the fifth time in last six days due to selling pressure at higher levels. Finally, the index closed near the day’s low amid profit taking at higher levels in the last couple of hours. Will the Nifty manage to cross the 19,500 mark decisively in the coming sessions? Meanwhile, Wipro shares will be in focus post Q1 earnings. Also stocks in focus will be Bandhan Bank, AngelOne & RVNL. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Anuj Gupta- Vice President, IIFL Securities and Chakri Lokapriya, Managing Director & CEO, TCG (AMC) Advisory Services.