business LIVE: Sensex rises 900 points, Nifty closes around 17,600 | Bajar Gupshup | March 03, 2023 Sensex was up 899.62 points at close, while Nifty was up at 17,594.30. A total of 2,118 shares advanced, 1,299 declined and 125 remained unchanged. Top gainers on the Nifty included Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, SBI, Bharti Airtel and SBI Life Insurance, while losers were Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Cipla, Divis Labs and Asian Paints. All the sectoral indices ended in the green. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.