business LIVE: Sensex, Nifty Close Marginally Higher; Pharma Price Gains | Bajar Gupshup The Sensex was up 126.76 points and the Nifty was up at 16,985.70. About 899 shares advanced, 2649 shares declined, and 138 shares unchanged. Grasim Industries, Reliance Industries, Cipla, Sun Pharma and SBI were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers were Adani Ports, Power Grid Corp, SBI Life Insurance, M&M and Tata Motors.Catch all the market highs and lows with @YatinMota on Moneycontrol.