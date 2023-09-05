English
    business

    LIVE: Nifty marching towards 19,600; IT & PSBs Surge| Raymond rallies | Mid-day Mood Check

    Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session!

    first published: Sep 5, 2023 12:44 pm

