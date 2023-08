business LIVE: Nifty ended below the 19,300 mark | Maruti Suzuki & Cipla among the top gainers Benchmark indices broke three-day winning streak and ended lower with Nifty around 19,250 on August F&O expiry day. Adani Enterprises, BPCL, Adani Ports, Eicher Motors and Britannia Industries among the biggest losers on Nifty, while gainers were Maruti Suzuki, Cipla, HDFC Life, Titan Company and Hindalco Industries. Catch Yatin Mota live on Moneycontrol