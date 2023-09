business LIVE: Nifty above 19,400; NTPC, ONGC, JSW Steel among top gainers | Bajar Gupshup Benchmark indices ended higher on September 1 with Nifty above 19,400 amid buying across the sectors barring pharma. Top gainers on the Nifty included NTPC, ONGC, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Maruti Suzuki, while losers were Cipla, HDFC Life, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, UltraTech Cement and Nestle India.