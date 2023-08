business Live: Market Live: Nifty Kicks Off August On A Muted Note; Maruti, DLF In Focus | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty remains range-bound with a bearish undertone, holding below the 19,750 mark. The broader markets show stability, with small-cap stocks outperforming. Key movers in the sector include Auto, IT, and pharma, which are among the top performers. On the other hand, Realty and banks are the main losers in the sectoral indices. Among the Nifty gainers are Coal India, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Eicher Motors, and M&M. Meanwhile, Power Grid, Apollo Hospital, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, and SBI Life are among the top Nifty losers. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session!