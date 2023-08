business LIVE: India sees worst monsoon in 8 years | Will rain picture casts a cloud on the agri sector? Reports suggest India could be witnessing its worst monsoon in nearly 8 years as the impact of El Nino leads to deficient rains in August and threatens to allow only a mild recovery in September. This rain picture casts a cloud on the agri sector. Manisha Gupta discusses the impact with Devinder Sharma, Agri Policy Expert on this episode of commodities corner