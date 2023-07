business LIVE: Auto Q1 Earnings – Lower input costs, Price hikes to aid margins? | Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto Q1 Automobile companies are expected to witness a jump in profit margins in the Q1FY24 on the back of price hikes and steady input costs. A shift in focus towards premiumisation could also accelerate margins in the upcoming quarters. Catch this chat between Moneycontrol’s Nandita Khemka and CNBC-TV18’s Sonia Shenoy to know more about what to watch out from auto earnings in the first quarter.