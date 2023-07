business How ‘Friendshoring’ is deepening India-US ties | Janet Yellen on India’s role in the World The United States Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen on Sunday said that Washington sees India as “an indispensable partner” in its friendshoring approach to strengthen the resilience of its supply chains. What is ‘Friendshoring’ that Yellen talks about, and how it is deepening the India-US ties? Watch to know more!