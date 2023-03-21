English
    Commodities LIVE: Unseasonal rain damages crops in 20 districts; IMD issues orange alert in Delhi

    Rain hits parts of Delhi, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and the northeast. Unseasonal rains have damaged crops. Watch Commodities with Manisha Gupta only on Moneycontrol.

    first published: Mar 21, 2023 01:39 pm

