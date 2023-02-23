English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community on 4th & 5th March 

    business

    Commodities Live: Steel hits 7-month high; Copper scales 3-week peak

    Steel at 7 month high above CNY4250 a tonne. Reopening after lockdowns. World steel production in January 2023 at 145.3 million tonnes. Copper prices surge to three-week high. Catch the latest in commodities with Manisha Gupta live!

    first published: Feb 23, 2023 01:23 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Commodities chat with Manisha Gupta

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows