business Commodities Live: Natural gas prices fall under $2.2/MMBTu. Prices at 28-month lows Prices for natural gas have fallen below $2.2/MMBTu. There is a 28-month low in prices. The price of gas in Europe has fallen to its lowest level since August 2021. The price of MWH falls below euro 50. Catch the latest in commodities with Manisha Gupta live!