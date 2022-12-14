English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit: The road to a Rs 100 trillion industry. Watch Live from 3:30pm onwards

    business

    Commodities Live: Gold prices trade above $1800/oz; Will they rise to new high in 2023?

    Gold prices fell in the international markets dragged down by a firmer dollar, while investors positioned for key US inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike verdict due this week. Will prices rise to a new high? Watch Karunya Rao and Manisha Gupta to find out!

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Commodities chat with Manisha Gupta

    Watch More →

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Watch and Follow our leading shows