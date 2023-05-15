English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    X

    business

    Commodities Live: Crude Prices Slip Below $70/Barrel | NSE Launches WTI Crude Derivatives In Rupee

    Crude oil prices slip below $70 a barrel. Crude prices lower 14 percent in the past 4 weeks. And NSE launches Rupee denominated commodity futures contracts. Watch Commodities with Manisha Gupta to know more.

    first published: May 15, 2023 01:56 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Commodities chat with Manisha Gupta

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows