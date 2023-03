business Closing Bell: Nifty below 17,000, Sensex falls 300 points; FMCG, financials under pressure Indian benchmark indices erased all the gains made in the early hours of the trading day. The Nifty closed just above the 17,000 mark intraday. Metals shined in an otherwise lacklustre session. Santosh Nair and Yatin Mota decode the cause of volatility in the market. JSW Steel, Maruti, CCL Products and PVR are also on the radar.