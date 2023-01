business Budget 2023: Will Rein In Fiscal Deficit And Boost Consumption, Says HDFC Chairman How will the government manage its fiscal math? Atanu Chakraborty, Chairperson of HDFC Bank, sits down with Shweta Punj of Moneycontrol to discuss China plus one, recessionary fears, low tariff barriers, outlook on the rupee, steps for formalisation and digitisation in the banking sector, expectations from Budget 2023 and more. Tune in!