    Arabica coffee futures at 4-month high | Cocoa prices at one-year high

    The price of Arabica coffee futures has reached a four-month high at $1.78 a pound. The Brazil cocoa harvest will be 62.3 million tonnes in 2023-24. The cocoa price has reached a one-year high of $2,700 a tonne. Exporters in the Ivory Coast are on the verge of defaulting on their agreements. Global Epex reports a 15% increase in cocoa grinding on a year-over-year basis. Catch the latest in commodities with Manisha Gupta live!

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 01:02 pm

